SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Principal Julie Hall announced the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School.
Students named to the high honor roll have maintained an average of 93% or above, while those on the honor roll have averaged 87% or above.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Brevin Austin, Colton Gietler, Jade Huffman and Owen Sturdevant.
GRADE 11: Ada Centeno Diaz, Zane Malogrino, Elsa Meifort and Macy West.
GRADE 10: Makenzie Mesler, Laya Phillips, Anita Schimp, Rachael Taylor and Ethan Voorhees.
GRADE 9: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Nathan Carpenter, Rian Ditzler, Makenzie Good, Trinity Lundy, Ella Malogrino, Sean McKean, Cheyenne Mehl and Lexie Stilson.
GRADE 8: Maddison Gietler.
GRADE 7: Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson and Eva West.
GRADE 6: Dain Lyons and Wynter Turek.
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Mikayla Bell, Honor Gross, Rose Pearson, Eric Scutt, Sarah Stickles and Hailee Wilson.
GRADE 11: Austin Abbott, Derrek Bickel, Skylar Hohenwarter, Quintyn Howard, Kellcey Pesock, Carter Stedman and Kelsey Turk.
GRADE 10: Nickales App, Ian Bilski, Mackenzie George, Aanastasia Licht, Haylee McMichael and Brandi Siebert.
GRADE 9: Johanna Dickerson, Liberty Enty, Nicholas Flamini, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Braeli Kinney and Hailey Learn.
GRADE 8: Madelynn Evingham, Grace Ford, Brooke George, Abbey Kellogg, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller, Lily Stedman and Holden Turek.
GRADE 7: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Layken Enty, Lauren Hedges, Wyatt Johnston, Chloe Metcalf, Aidan Resig and Brooke Voorhees.
GRADE 6: Jude Colbey, Lucas Dickerson, Isaiah Goode, Luke Karr, Ridge Mesler, Trevor Miller, Rachel Rathbun and Mia Shaffer.