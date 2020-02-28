SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Three Oswayo Valley Middle School students traveled to Eaton Power Systems in Warrendale Feb. 22 to compete in the annual IndEEE 500 cm Robot Car Race.
Sophia Komenda, Madison Taylor and Rylee Thompson traveled with Kathy Cook to the competition, which required them to program an autonomous robot that would detect the finish line, turn around and follow the track back to the starting line.
The students created their own NXT Robot, successfully programmed it, and fulfilled all the requirements to compete, ultimately earning an award for the People’s Choice.