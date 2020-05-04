BRADFORD, Pa. — The Pitt-Bradford master's of social work program will host an online information session at 6 p.m. May 13.
The session will take place using the Zoom videoconferencing website. It will feature Jessie Oliver from the admissions office of the Pitt School of Social Work and Stephanie Eckstrom, coordinator of the MSW program in Bradford.
Topics to be addressed include the admissions process, program structure, curriculum, financial aid and more. Students working full-time in human services may be eligible for a 15 percent tuition discount.
Applications are now being accepted for Pitt-Bradford’s new cohort. Prospective students can expect to complete the degree requirements by December 2023.
For more information, contact Eckstrom at sae102@pitt.edu or register for the Zoom session upb.pitt.edu/msw.