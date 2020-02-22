OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club will host a presentation by Janine Scholla and Kyle Leslieh at its next meeting at noon Tuesday at the Bartlett Country Club.
Members of the Olean School District Foundation, Janine Scholla and Kyle Leslie, will discuss the OHS Wall of Fame and how to nominate candidates, as well as grants they run that enhance student learning.
George Hendrix will become the second recipient of the Service Above Self Award at a dinner to held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Bartlett Country Club. A guiding principle for Rotarians, the Service Above Self Award honors people who go above and beyond to improve the community.
Hendrix was chosen out of multiple nominations from the Olean area, people who are dedicated to improving lives and enriching the community with various projects and organizations.