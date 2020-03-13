OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host volunteer IRS-certified tax preparers to assist community members throughout the months of March and April.
The sessions are free and there are no income limitations on using the free software. Daytime sessions will be available on Tuesdays through April 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Evening sessions will be available on March 18 and April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The daytime sessions will have both in-person and drop-off assistance available, and the evening sessions will have in-person assistance available. No registration is required.
This program is co-sponsored by the United Way of Cattaraugus County and Jamestown Community College. For more information, contact the United Way at 372-3620.