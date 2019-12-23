OLEAN — Olean General Hospital will make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for patients who cannot be home with their families.
For those who will be patients at OGH on Christmas, the hospital will offer a festive holiday meal. In addition, patients can invite a guest to dine with them free of charge. Additional guests may purchase a holiday dinner for $5.
“No one wants to be a patient over the holidays and away from their loved ones,” said Julie Becker, general manager, food and nutrition services. “We hope this small gesture will make our patients’ Christmas more pleasant.”