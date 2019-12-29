OLEAN — An Olean community New Year’s Eve tradition continues on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m., when Olean First Baptist Church hosts a New Year’s Eve concert.
This musical celebration features area musicians including vocalists: Chi Chi Samuelson, Jason Hladik, Peter Kurzdorfer, First Baptist Choir Ensemble, Chorduroy Barbershop Quartet, 3:16 Praise and Worship and Karen Goodwin.
Instrumentalists include Katie Eifert on viola, Ken Boser at the piano, Lori Funden on handbells as well as Sharon Boser and Penny Sorokes sharing a piano duet.
A love offering will be received to benefit the Olean Area Food Pantry.