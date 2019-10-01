OLEAN — With the fall barely begun, organizers are already looking to the holiday season.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for volunteers to pitch in from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the water filtration plant storage building, 1332 River St., to help check and prep the decorations for the Santa Claus Lane display.
“The tradition of Santa Claus Lane is one of the oldest in the city and the Chamber is proud to put this event on each holiday season,” said Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “Because this is such a large undertaking, we’re hoping the community will turn out to help us get it ready this year.
“Part of our work to make sure the decorations are ready for light up North Union Street and beyond is to inspect each one, test all strands of lights, and replace weathered garland. This prep work is a very time consuming process,” Yanetsko said. “This year, we’re looking to add several more snowflakes and garland trees to Santa Claus Lane.”
While the lights are hung from city poles, the Chamber is responsible for the displays. Coordinating with the city and utility companies, the decorations will be hung throughout the downtown area later this fall. The lights typically go up the first week of November. The decorations will officially be turned on at the end of the annual Santa Claus Lane Parade, which is set for Nov. 29.
Those interested in volunteering may call the Chamber’s office at 372-4433 to sign up. A digital signup is online at the Chamber’s Facebook page. Youths must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This marks the 90th anniversary of the parade. The first Santa Claus Lane, directed by General Chairman Edward Devlin, placed evergreen arches across North Union and West State streets lit in red, white, and green lights as the economy reeled from the stock market crash .
The festivities took a 14-year hiatus after the Flood of 1972 destroyed Santa’s cottage, which had been built in 1964. In 1986, the Olean Business Improvement Association raised $81,137 to bring back the downtown decorations including 20 custom garlands, a 15-foot-tall Santa and more. A new Santa Claus cottage was built in 2004, and was replaced this summer by a new multipurpose structure as part of the Lincoln Square project.
After a year’s hiatus due to decaying light poles along North Union Street, the lights returned in 2016 with 60 snowflakes, 15 stars and 14 new skylines. The new decorations were purchased after a $125,000 fundraising campaign, were meant to complement the city’s work to redevelop the downtown shopping district through the multimillion-dollar Walkable Olean streetscape project.