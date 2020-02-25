OLEAN — Local high school students are needed to help run the area’s Youth Court.
The Olean Area Youth Court, seeking five new members, is hosting sign-ups at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the Olean Municipal Building Courtroom.
The Youth Court volunteers serve all roles in the criminal justice system, as judges, facts attorneys and law guardians to advise offenders. Founded in 1986 covering just the city, a state grant allowed the program to expand in 1997. Now, the program covers the Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Hinsdale and Portville school districts, as well as students at Archbishop Walsh Academy.
To become members of the court, youths must be enrolled in one of those schools and in at least ninth grade.
The court members are required to complete a structured training program and successfully pass a final law exam. Mandatory training sessions are set for March 5, 12, 19 and 26, and April 2. Youth court is in session two Monday evenings each month as hearings are required.
For more information, call 376-5645.