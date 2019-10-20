OLEAN — The Olean American Legion is joining it’s counterparts this year in celebrating not only the creation of the national American Legion, but its own organization as well.
On Saturday, post members, its auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion were invited to pop the corks off champagne and enjoy hors d’oeuvres while they related the stories from years — and sometimes generations — of membership.
The Olean post currently has around 150 members, said Jim Farmer, post commander, and the auxiliary and Sons of the Legion have roughly 50 members each, and many of them joined in the celebration Saturday.
“I can’t say enough about the members and officers now,” Farmer said in his speech opening the celebration. “… and I thank the auxiliary and the sons for what they do for this legion and I can’t say enough about them for their work to help us in bringing this club back to what it was in it’s heyday.”
Farmer went on to specifically thank Deb Chapin of the auxiliary and Steve Lloyd Guiddo, a post member, for their help in arranging the day’s festivities.
He also honored Mark Hannon, 97, of Olean, who has been a member for 72 years, with a custom pen that opens using a bolt action, like the rifles he used to carry.
Hannon, who served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 25 years, said he was “kicked out ... well, let’s say pensioned off,” when he was 60.
“I joined in 1946, in June, and I came back from the service and, as a matter of fact, I didn’t have any clothes or have anything else, but my father was a treasurer of the post down there, so that’s where we came in,” Hannon said.
“I was ROTC at St. Bonaventure and in the service down South at three different posts … and I was glad to be overseas in some respects,” he continued. “I was over there for 18 months just in time, the tail end (of World War II in Europe). They were closing up the Bulge (in the Ardennes in January-February 1945) when I got there.”
FARMER IS quick to explain that the legion doesn’t just see its existence as a service to only veterans and their families, although that is a large part of the organization.
“One of our main goals in this club is to welcome everybody and anybody who wants to enter this club,” Farmer told the packed hall Saturday, “because it means more money to help veterans … and members of this community.”
Later, Farmer explained, “It is our job, what the (national) Legion says, is to promote Americanism. There’s a lot of times we make donations to someone who’s not necessarily a veteran,” giving the example of recent support for a fundraiser at the Press Box Sports Bar.
Through the years, the Olean Legion has donated to organizations like Wounded Warriors, Toys for Tots and the Cattaraugus County Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery. It also sponsors a Boy Scouts troop as well as the Cub Scouts, which in turn support many activities and organizations with their community efforts.
The Legion also contributed two lifeguard stations upon the inaugural opening of the pool at War Veterans Park, now a part of the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
In 2015, members of the Legion’s Stars and Stripes Over Bradner committee raised $7,000 to purchase and fly a 15-foot by 18-foot United States flag. The flag, raised on a 50-foot-tall flagpole in Bradner Stadium, is replaced annually.
The Olean Legion was founded Oct. 17, 1919, just a month after the national legion organization was chartered by Congress on Sept. 16, 1919, as a patriotic veterans’ organization.
“We have the original charter from that date hanging in our foyer,” Farmer said proudly.
There’s no record of where the legion called home from 1919-49.
“We got everybody looking to see if they can find anything,” Farmer said, who sees his role as commander to restore the Legion to what it was in its heyday — when membership was 1,100 veterans strong and the post was the 12th largest in New York state.
“It’s been rewarding for me and a lot of our members to research this building and our history,” he said.
Their research to date hasn’t found much prior to 1949. They know at some point the post was located on North Union Street. The deed for their current residence states the former address of the Legion was 213 W. State St. and was purchased from Guerino “Butch” Butchello.
“We think that’s when the Post burned down,” Farmer said.
In May 1949, the Legion began selling bonds so it could acquire a building to call home. Farmer said the commander at the time was Carl Lundburg, and documentation was signed by adjutant C.W. Forness.
They purchased the post’s current building, at 307 E. State St., later that year for $19,000 from Olean resident Harry Lovitz. It was originally built in 1888 and the 1890 census shows that there were two families that had previously lived there, but that’s all they’ve been able to find.
The meeting hall on the west side of the building was constructed later in 1949, as more members returning from WWII joined.
The current historian, John MacRay of Olean, has been a member of the post for 41 years, and he was busy celebrating Saturday.
“My job is easy,” he laughed. “Most of the people I know have the history and they report back to me.”
MacRay is the member responsible for the framing and display of the charter and other military pictures that hang in the hall.
The Olean American Legion members been working hard on rehabbing the 133-year-old building. They’ve added new equipment and appliances in the kitchen; installed a new rooftop HVAC system; have a new $40,000 roof; and remodeled the bar area and front entrance.
They’ve also remodeled other rooms in the building used by members for private functions. They plan to paint the exterior next year.