OLEAN — The local business community will honor some of the area’s best and brightest in November.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced that Brian O’Connell Jr. will receive this year’s L.O.U.I.E. Award; Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant will receive the annual Enterprising Business Award; and Olean Family YMCA will receive the President’s Award. The awards will be conferred at the 114th annual Chamber dinner, to be held Nov. 7 at Good Times of Olean.
“Brian O’Connell Jr., Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant, and Olean Family YMCA epitomize the best of the greater Olean area’s business community,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “While we received many strong nominations for our awards this year, these recipients truly stood out as deserving. They all set the bar high.”
O’Connell, with The Brian O’Connell Jr. Law Firm, is receiving the L.O.U.I.E. The award, which stands for Love of Olean, United in Enterprise, is given to an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community. The award is named after Louis Marra, a local restaurateur who was known for saving the Old Library and restoring it into a restaurant, as well as his many civic endeavors. He led the restoration efforts of the former Pennsylvania Railroad depot and the Olean Business Improvement Association’s revival of Santa Claus Lane in 1986. Marra died in 1990, with Chamber officials creating an award in his honor shortly thereafter. Last year’s recipient was Jack Whipple of Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro.
O’Connell grew up in Olean and attended St. Bonaventure University for his undergraduate studies, according to his firm’s biography page. He later attended Syracuse University College of Law for his J.D. He has practiced law since 1993 with an emphasis on personal injury and medical malpractice. In addition, he has served as a special prosecutor for Cattaraugus County; and he has served as a lecturer and adjunct professor at Jamestown Community College, down the street from his office.
O’Connell lives in Olean with his wife, René, and his three children. He is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a National Irish Club, and is involved in Olean Youth Baseball as a sponsor and coach.
O’Connell was also the driving force behind bringing baseball back to Bradner Stadium. Founded in 2012, a wood bat collegiate summer team, was founded under the historic Olean Oilers name. In 2014, O’Connell helped move the team back to the stadium following major renovations to the facility. The team would win back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016.
Today, the team is consistently a league leader in attendance. In 2019, the team averaged 333 paying fans per game, with more than 6,300 attending the 19 home games.
Both Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant are this year’s winners of the Enterprising Business Award. The honor is presented to a business or a non-profit organization which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory. Fox Financial and Granger Family Businesses were the 2018 recipients.
The Y will receive the second Presidential Award, which was created in 2018 to honor a business, organization or individual that are iconic and integral to the fabric of the business community in the greater Olean area. Recipients are selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors, and the inaugural recipient was Red’s and Trudy’s.
