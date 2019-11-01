SYRACUSE — New York voters can get up to three hours paid time off to vote, according to a new law enacted earlier this year.
The law applies to all workers scheduled to work on Election Day, which this year is Nov. 5. It applies to all jobs and all types of work, public and private sectors.
It’s applicable to full- and part-time workers, so long as they are scheduled to work on this upcoming Tuesday, according to John Conkin, spokesman for the state’s Board of Elections.
This marks the first general election under this new law.
Here’s what you need to know, according to the legislation and the state’s Board of Elections:
The three-hour rule applies only on Election Day. That’s Tuesday, Nov. 5. So you can’t ask your boss for time off during early voting.
The new rule applies to everyone who is scheduled to work on Election Day. That includes full- and part-time workers, and emergency workers.
The law is meant to allow people more time to vote on their way to work or on their way home. Each worker can request and use up to three hours of time at the beginning or ending of shift. If you want a longer lunch break, you have to negotiate that with your boss.
The worker must tell the boss at least two days before the election that he or she plans to take time to go vote. For those who work weekdays, that means you’ll need to let your boss know by Friday that you might arrive late or leave early on Election Day.
The worker doesn’t have to justify the time off, other than to say he or she is going to vote.
If employers fail to comply, they could face up to a $1,000 fine. Criminal enforcement, which would require a showing of knowing and willful action, would be a misdemeanor.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Find out where to vote here.