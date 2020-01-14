HOWARD, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced his intention to seek re-election to Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District seat.
The Republican congressman said his “Vision 2020: Building on Success” tour will begin Jan. 24 in Indiana County, with events throughout the next week taking Thompson to the 13 other counties that make up the 15th District, which includes McKean County.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Thompson spent nearly 30 years working in non-profit healthcare, focused on helping individuals with life changing disease and disability. As a volunteer firefighter, EMT and Boy Scout leader, he said his life’s mission has been dedicated to serving his neighbors and community.
The father of a Purple Heart recipient, Thompson said he understands the sacrifice of veterans and troops make everyday and he works to keep the nation's commitments to them.
Thompson cites "being humbled" by working with President Trump on legislation and job creation.
“This tour is a great way to focus on the issues and highlight some of the successes we’ve had, whether legislatively or with constituent casework and advocacy," Thompson said. "Together, we’ve delivered on lower taxes, higher wages and a better economy for Pennsylvania’s farmers, small businesses and families."
In 2019, Thompson said, he and his staff held more than 1,100 meetings in the district to discuss issues and challenges.
In the coming week, Thompson has more than 30 events scheduled throughout the district and will be joined by friends, supporters, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses.
“As I travel the 15th District, there is a lot of optimism about the economy and we are seeing America’s innovation and entrepreneurial potential being unleashed," he said. "But there is still much to be done when it comes to strengthening our communities, staying vigilant against substance abuse and addiction, and tackling our broken immigration system."
Thompson said he wants to "ensure that our region continues to have a strong voice in Washington and to earn reelection the way I have in the past, through hard work, being present, and communicating with the constituents."
A native of Howard Township in Centre County, Thompson was first elected to the former 5th District in 2008. He was sworn in to his sixth term in January 2019.
He currently serves as dean of Pennsylvania’s Republican Delegation to Congress.