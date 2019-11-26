OLEAN — The Olean Fire Department reports it was called to a pair of blazes in residential structures this past weekend.
Firefighters first responded at 10:29 p.m. Friday to a structure fire at a multi-unit apartment house at 317 N. Second St. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were observed coming from a lower apartment. The fire was extinguished after approximately 90 minutes.
The cause of the fire was reportedly cooking oil that overflowed on a stove and ignited.
According to a press release provided by the fire department, no injuries were reported though at least eight people were displaced. The Red Cross was on-scene to assist. Four cars were also reportedly rescued.
The second fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in single-family residence at 511 N. Seventh St. Upon arrival, the front of the building was fully involved with fire also coming from a second-story window.
Two off-duty fire crews were called to assist, and Allegany and Westons Mills fire departments were called on standby.
The cause of the blaze was reportedly improperly discarded smoking material. The damage was estimated at $30,000.
No injuries were reported.