ALBANY — One of the arguments Gov. Andrew Cuomo used in pressuring National Grid to lift a moratorium on new downstate gas hookups this week was that they should have been able to predict potential shortages. The company had said that the lack of approval for a new gas pipeline meant they could not accommodate new customers.
“What was the plan if there was a delay and why weren’t alternatives developed?” Cuomo asked in a sharply worded letter back in October.
Actually, there is supposed to be a report every four years on the state’s evolving energy picture.
The latest State Energy Plan, as it’s known, will not be ready by the end of this year, even though state law calls for a report to be issued every four years. The last one was issued in 2015.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency, or NYSERDA, oversees the creation of the plan.
While it won’t be ready in 2019, the plan has not been forgotten, said NYSERDA spokeswoman Kate Muller.
Instead, it will be part of larger plan stemming from the landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which the legislature passed last session and which was signed into law by Cuomo over the summer.
That law calls for significant cuts in greenhouses gases created by the state’s overall economy, including energy production.
“So as not to duplicate work, the Climate Action Council’s broader examination and analysis of emissions producing activities across the entire economy will then inform the more narrowly focused State Energy Plan, which only looks at the energy sector,” said Muller.
“We’re trying to make the two go in sync,” added Jordan Levine, Cuomo’s deputy communications director for energy and environment.
Similar situations have cropped up in the past, in which the state sets out schedules for reports or special commissions, only to get off schedule. Lawmakers and the governor’s budget officials, for example, are by the end of October supposed to offer up reports on the state’s budget situation, in preparation for the legislative session in January and the next fiscal year which starts in April. But those reports have not been done in almost a decade.
Some believe the more information and planning the better, despite the need for both a climate and energy plan.
“They would argue that there are a lot of moving pieces but that’s the whole point of the plan,” said Conor Bambrick, air and energy program director for Environmental Advocates, regarding the State Energy Plan.
Cuomo threatened to pull the National Grid’s southern New York license if the company did not start resuming gas hookups. The company relented this week. But rather than relying on a new pipeline, National Grid will seek new ways of meeting the region’s needs, including conservation and trucking compressed national gas in trucks.
Would a State Energy Plan have shed some light on National Grid’s gas supply situation? That’s hard to say.
In addition to the state report, utility companies like National Grid are required to file winter gas supply reviews with the state Public Service Commission. Much of the information on those, however, is redacted from the public’s view because it is considered to be trade secrets.