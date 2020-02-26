CUBA — Needle felting is the art of using wool and other fibers along with a barbed needle, and patience, to create pieces of art.
The Cuba Library will offer a class in needle felting on March 5 at 7 p.m. During the class, instructor Christine Zeitler will teach the mechanics of needle felting and safety procedures needed, as well as different techniques to achieve a variety of effects with simply wool and a needle.
This class is for ages 13 and up. There is a $5 materials fee due at the time of the class. Space is limited, so pre-register at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.