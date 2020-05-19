National Grid offers Crisis Recovery heating assistance in PA
ERIE, Pa. — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that provides financial heating assistance to customers who qualify, has opened a new Crisis Recovery Grant Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will remain open through Aug. 31, or until funding is depleted. Families across Pennsylvania, many for the first time,are experiencing unexpected hardships and employment loss. A Crisis grant can help pay heating bills.
Criteria is based on household size and income. To apply, customers should contact their local County Assistance Office (CAO). A listing of CAO’s, along with additional grant information, can be found at: dhs.pa.gov/services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx.