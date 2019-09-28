OLEAN — In a week when Olean General Hospital honored staff for dedicated years of service, hospital officials also touted some successes in recruiting to the Twin Tiers.
Four OGH employees were honored Thursday during an employee service award ceremony at Good Times of Olean for reaching four decades. They are Bonita Baker, Tina Baxter, Diana Beil and Kristi Snowbaxter.
“Every year, we welcome the opportunity to thank our employees for all they do for our hospital and our patients,” said Timothy J. Finan, president and chief executive officer, OGH, Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Upper Allegheny Health System. “Their longstanding dedication is noteworthy and the essence of our success to the communities we serve.”
Employees celebrating milestone service anniversaries this year include:
• 30 years — Rhonda Cornell, Phoebe Drake, Teresa Ferguson, Ann Hawkins, Deborah Knier, Anne Milligan, Janice Riethmiller, Melody Stuckey, Donna Wetherby.
• 25 years — Susan Dipaola, Dawne Edgell, Cynthia Harris, Cindy Haskins, Cheri Miller, David Miller.
• 20 years — Deborah Corbett, Nicholas Debergalis, Julie Hepker, Wendy Krulish, Timothy Moran, Janine Ours, Jennifer Roulo, Roberta Stickles, Katherine Watkins.
• 15 years — Tina Dowd, Aimee Faulkner, Mellissa Linn, Clara Mcginnis, Danielle Palmer, Melissa Sullivan.
• 10 years — Heather App, Thomas Deckman, Robert Farr, Susan Freer, Christina Fusco, Jessica Gardner, Kerry Green, Leah Hamed, Linda Hatch, Jane Livoto, Vanessa Mason, Danielle Moran, Joycelyn Pysadee, Elisabeth Simons, Roberta Truman, Linda Wilber, Susan Yeager, Joann York;
• 5 years – Desa Rae Abrams, Seth Achey, Brittany Baire, Diane Ball, John Besok, Gina Brown, Alana Buchanan, Kaylyn Button, Alyssa Carlin, Annmarie Coughlin, Michelle Dzuroff, Cary Ellis, Heather Goodman, Brenda Gordon, Abby Green, Melissa Hurlburt, Loretta Ivanich, Michele Jubon, Crystal Kling, Jodi Kottwitz, Nicole Lippert, Creation Manz, Hiliary McElwain, Lindsay Miller, Erica Miller, Kimberly Murphey, Brandi Murray, Kristen Pagett, Spencer Pinney, Adrienne Saleh, Erica Simms, Audrea Sirianni, Crystal Smith.
Meanwhile, Finan highlighted Bradford Regional recruitment results, with six new providers having arrived since September 2018 and another six on the way this fall and into the spring.
Upper Allegheny created a long-term, focused effort to recruit physician/provider talent to the region, he said.
“We put together a very good recruitment team to find the right providers to come to Bradford and provide care to our patients,” Finan said.
In the past year the hospital has recruited six new providers to its Foothills Medical Group and Bradford Regional Medical Services, practice groups owned by BRMC. Those providers are: Dr. Jakub Wojcik, primary care; Stephanie Martuccio, nurse practitioner, primary care; Filane Crumrine, doctorate-nurse practitioner, primary care; Courtney Snow, physician assistant, primary care; and Dr. Asim Makhdom, orthopedics.
BRMC expects to have Dr. Jamie Wooldridge, pediatric pulmonologist from Oishei Children’s Hospital, begin to see patients in Bradford in 2020. Dr. Rachel Raphael, general surgeon with special expertise in breast and endocrine surgery, will expand her Olean practice to include an office in Bradford in 2020 and will perform surgeries at BRMC.
Family medicine physicians coming to Bradford include Dr. Nerissa Baptiste and Dr. Cory Mathias, who will join the Foothills Medical Group later this fall. Dr. Paul Tinsley, otolaryngologist, will have an office in Bradford and perform head and neck surgery at BRMC beginning next spring.
In addition, Dr. Theresa McClain, OB/GYN, will join Universal Primary Care in October and see patients at 159 Interstate Parkway and perform testing and gynecological surgery at BRMC.