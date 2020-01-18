OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Allegany League of Women Voters will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant on West State Street.

Those who want to order a meal should arrive at 6 p.m. as the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...