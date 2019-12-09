LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will hold their last scheduled meeting of 2019 on Wednesday.
For several legislators, it will be their last meeting in the chamber.
Three were limited by law to three four-year terms: Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean; Majority Leader Donna Vickman, R-Farmersville, and Olean Democrat John Padlo.
For Snyder, the meeting will cap a 44-year career of public service in the Legislature.
Three Democrats were defeated in their re-election bids: Minority Leader Susan Labuhn of Salamanca and Barbara J. Hastings and Virgilio “Dick” Giardini of Allegany. Vice Chairman Dan Hale, R-Portville, was defeated in the Republican primary.
Legislative terms don’t end until Dec. 31, so unless there is an emergency session, which is unlikely, it will be the last meeting of the year and the term.
Republicans, who currently control 12 of the 17 Legislature seats, will increase that margin to 16 to 1 next year when Salamanca Democrat David Koch will be the only Democrat.
Three public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. A Community Development Block Grant hearing will be held at the beginning of the meeting that begins at 4 p.m.
Following that hearing, a hearing on a local law on proposed fee increases for Health Department services is scheduled. A public hearing on changes in the county’s Solid Waste Disposal Law dealing with yard wastes is also on the agenda.
A resolution that drew some concern last week in the Public Works Committee, a $436,900 contract with Wendel WD, Architecture, Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture of Williamsville, will also be voted on. The contract is for engineering-design services for a new kitchen and food service area at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.
County officials are anxious to get the design project underway in what is likely to be a year-long project. The challenge will be to continue providing hot meals and dining facilities at the nursing home when the project begins.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to split a portion of the 2018 Cattaraugus County bed tax. Under the formula, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce will receive $94,345, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce 48,000 and Seneca Salamanca Area Chamber of Commerce $23,172.
Legislators will also vote on a $1,686,851 contract between the Community Services Board and the Cattaraugus County Council on Addiction Recovery Services. The funds are 98.4% federally funded and 1.6% county funded.