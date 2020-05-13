OLEAN — Tina Hubbard and Kristie Schlopy delivered doughnuts and oranges recently to residents and staff at The Pines nursing facility on behalf of students at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
Students active in JCC’s campus life program hosted numerous doughnut delivery events during the academic year to encourage participation in college programs and events.
Several students had also visited The Pines regularly to interact with residents earlier in the spring semester.
In observance of a no visitors protocol as part of COVID-19 restrictions at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, students decided to treat employees and residents with their own doughnut delivery.