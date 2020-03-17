Jamestown Community College is postponing spring open house events at its Jamestown, Olean and Dunkirk sites.
Rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.
“We invite prospective students and their families to enjoy an alternative virtual open house experience from the comfort of their homes,” said Corrine Case, JCC’s director of admissions. “Although it’s not the same as visiting the campus in person, we have developed a video snapshot of JCC’s programs, services, and student life at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse to explore instead.”
The web page includes videos on academic programs, residential life, course advisement, international study opportunities and athletics, as well as 360-degree tours of JCC’s campuses.
“The web page also incorporates videos featuring perspectives from parents and current students,” Case added. New dates for the open house events will be posted on the site as well.
Although individual and group tours are unavailable at this time, staff are available to answer questions and address concerns by phone at 376-7528, text at (716) 296-4036 or email at admissions@mail.sunyjcc.edu.