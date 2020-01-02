OLEAN — Lori Hamed, a registered nurse, received the fourth-quarter Nightingale Award at Olean General Hospital.
She started her career at OGH as a licensed practical nurse on the second floor in 1986. After becoming an RN and working in North Carolina from 1999-2011, she returned to OGH, working in the Intensive Care Unit, before moving to the post anesthesia care unit.
“Lori consistently goes above and beyond to ensure her patients have the safest hospital stay with us but also an enjoyable stay,” said Dr. Kaitlin Hanmer. “She takes extra time to meet the post-op patients she is expecting in the pre-op area so that she gets an idea of their baseline but also so that they have a familiar face to wake up to. She is warm and friendly to everyone she comes into contact with, patients and staff alike.
“She also has a great attitude and is a wonderful team player,” Hanmer continued. “She truly practices nursing in the best interests of her patients and we are all very lucky to get to work with her.”
The Nightingale Award is a quarterly recognition of nursing excellence determined by nominations from the medical staff at OGH.