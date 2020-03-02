BRADFORD, Pa. — Those mourning the loss of a loved one or friend are invited to attend the GriefShare program at Open Arms Church in Bradford, beginning Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The nondenominational program, designed for individuals aged 16 and up, focuses on teachings that view grief and associated emotions from a biblical perspective. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories, followed by a small-group discussion.
“People might be facing a recent or not-so-recent bereavement experience,” GriefShare leader Sue Palz said. “But with GriefShare, people will receive encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend.”
Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
GriefShare meetings will be held for 13 weeks, starting on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m., in the auditorium of Open Arms Church, 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, and ending on May 27.
GriefShare workbooks are $15, and sponsorships are available. To register, visit griefshare.org or attend the first meeting of the program.
For more information, contact Palz at (814) 368-9970.