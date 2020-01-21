Great Valley town board moves ahead with Kill Buck sewer project

SALAMANCA — About 10 months after an initial survey went out to several dozen Kill Buck residents, the Great Valley Town Board has received an update on a study done for a potential sewer project in the hamlet — and what the next steps for it will be.
Mark Alianello, engineer for the town, and Catherine Rees of RCAP Solutions presented to the board the results of the study, which Alianello said came down to three possible options for the sewage system.
“We described a study area, we looked into it, we tried to look at soil types, age of septic systems and many different factors,” he said. “We looked at several different alternatives.”
The three options Alianello said they considered were a conventional gravity collection system, a low-pressure system that pushes the sewage to a collection area and a septic tank system. He said they also looked at the options for treating the sewage water, including hooking into the city of Salamanca’s system.
“What works out to be the most economical … was to use a low-pressure collection system to send it to Salamanca and have them treat it,” he said. “But the total capital cost of the $3.37 million.”
However, the project would only cover a certain number of properties, none of which would be on Seneca Nation territory, explained Town Supervisor Dan Brown. Alianello said the CDBG grant the town is trying to win for the project can only be used for the town because there are different grants specifically for Native territories.
“We just studied the Great Valley side of the road, even though some of the worst problems are on the other side of the road,” he added.
“We cannot cross (Route) 417,” Brown said. “It’s just unfortunate that the Seneca Nation and the city of Salamanca won’t work with us to create a district to cover it all. It not only benefits the Seneca Nation but the town and the earth.”
Alianello said if the town doesn’t receive any grant money to build and operate a new system, the project would be unaffordable, saying it would cost an average of $1,600 per household per year.
“You won’t know how much it’s going to cost really until we get through this process, go to as many funding agencies as we can and determine how much grant funding we can bring into this project,” Rees said.
Alianello said the next step is going through all the environmental reviews of the project area, including a national environmental survey since the town will be looking for federal funding. He said the town would also hire someone to go through the paperwork, which includes informing and working with possible funding agencies, adjacent municipalities, the city of Salamanca, the County Health Department and the Seneca Nation.
Alianello said the study from the health department included more of Kill Buck than the town planned to look at, notably from the Great Valley Creek up to Hardscrabble and Halsaver roads, but the project itself could be smaller than that.
“The critical area is back downtown along (Route) 417 and really along the Kill Buck Road where there is no other room to build sewer systems,” Brown said.
Alianello said Salamanca has a pump station in the area that the discharge could hook into. He said the low-pressure system would move all the sewage from each house to the pump station.
A public hearing on the environmental review was set by the town for its Feb. 10 meeting to present the results of the study the first grant used to conduct, Rees explained.
“We’re getting up against the deadline in February and we just got the report, so it’s really tight,” she said. “They give you this 30-day window after the deadline if you’re moving forward.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the town is forming a committee to plan the recreation area project for the summer and the board is open to ideas from the public on what they’d like to see included in the project.
“The basic plan is for a basketball court and anything that we can combine with that,” Brown said. “We’ve got $32,000 to spend and we want to make every one of those dollars count.”
Meetings would be held regularly every couple of weeks each month in February, March and April. Brown said they are looking for volunteers to serve on the committee.
“The town board reserves the right to do what we can,” he said. “We’re trying to design this for the young and the young at heart.”
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the town hall at 945-4200 and leave a message for either Brown or Town Clerk Toni Evans.
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)