ST. BONAVENTURE — Several 2020 St. Bonaventure University graduates from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties earned academic awards and honors.
They are:
• Nicholas Jodush of Olean, General Excellence in the Science Curriculum (winner); The Biology Award (honorable mention)
• Shane Krise of Olean, General Excellence in the Science Curriculum (honorable mention)
• Joshua Foster of Cuba, General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student (winner)
• Katelyn Hackett of Bolivar, General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student (honorable mention); The John J. McNamee Award for General Excellence in the Elementary Education Curriculum (honorable mention); The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Elementary Education (honorable mention); The Sister Margaret Flynn, O.S.F. Award (winner)
• Calsey Bump of Friendship, The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education (honorable mention); The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education (honorable mention)
• Morgan Zlockie of Great Valley, Overall Excellence in Sport Studies Award (honorable mention)
• Michael Rickicki of Friendship, The Sister Mary Anthony Brown Philosophy Award (winner); The Military Science Award (winner)
• Jordynn-Celeste Harter of Franklinville, The John M. Orland Philosophy Pre-Law Award (winner)
• Ethan McKeone of Coudersport, Pa., The Mathematics Award (co-winner)
• Spencer Mummery of Olean, The Mathematics Award (co-winner)
• Daniel Nelligan of Olean, The Computer Science Service Award (winner)
• David Latorre of Olean, The HEOP Award (co-honorable mention)
• Layne Dowdall of Little Valley, The Mark Hellinger Award (honorable mention)
• Sabrina Irvin of Bolivar, Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Literacy Curriculum (honorable mention)
• Troy Giberson of Olean, The Eugene F. Kirk Memorial Award for an Outstanding Finance Student in the MBA Program (winner); The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award (winner)