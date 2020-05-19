ST. BONAVENTURE — Several 2020 St. Bonaventure University graduates from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties earned academic awards and honors.

They are:

Nicholas Jodush of Olean, General Excellence in the Science Curriculum (winner); The Biology Award (honorable mention)

Shane Krise of Olean, General Excellence in the Science Curriculum (honorable mention)

Joshua Foster of Cuba, General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student (winner)

Katelyn Hackett of Bolivar, General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student (honorable mention); The John J. McNamee Award for General Excellence in the Elementary Education Curriculum (honorable mention); The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Elementary Education (honorable mention); The Sister Margaret Flynn, O.S.F. Award (winner)

Calsey Bump of Friendship, The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education (honorable mention); The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education (honorable mention)

Morgan Zlockie of Great Valley, Overall Excellence in Sport Studies Award (honorable mention)

Michael Rickicki of Friendship, The Sister Mary Anthony Brown Philosophy Award (winner); The Military Science Award (winner)

Jordynn-Celeste Harter of Franklinville, The John M. Orland Philosophy Pre-Law Award (winner)

Ethan McKeone of Coudersport, Pa., The Mathematics Award (co-winner)

Spencer Mummery of Olean, The Mathematics Award (co-winner)

Daniel Nelligan of Olean, The Computer Science Service Award (winner)

David Latorre of Olean, The HEOP Award (co-honorable mention)

Layne Dowdall of Little Valley, The Mark Hellinger Award (honorable mention)

Sabrina Irvin of Bolivar, Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Literacy Curriculum (honorable mention)

Troy Giberson of Olean, The Eugene F. Kirk Memorial Award for an Outstanding Finance Student in the MBA Program (winner); The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award (winner)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...