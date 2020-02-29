OLEAN — Brenda Gordon, environmental service aide, received Olean General Hospital’s February Star Award.
She’s worked at OGH since 2014 and was nominated by a patient’s family member for her excellent care.
“Brenda delivers excellent cleaning service and truly cares for each person she serves,” said Branden Balkovic, director, environmental services. “She can be counted on at any time to fill in or pick up a shift, takes the time to listen and brings her A game every day. She is a team player who has a high level of passion for her role at OGH.”
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others.
Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence. Those nominated for the award are OGH’s “shining stars.”