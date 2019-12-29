ALBANY — The blue wave that swept over the state capital last year is being followed by a red riptide as Senate Republicans head for the exits and Democrats eye a super majority.
In the four short weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the number of GOP senators who announced plans to retire grew to eight, opening the door for Democrats looking to expand their power by reclaiming competitive districts.
Just last year, Republicans held 31 seats and controlled the majority in the upper chamber. That number was knocked down to 23 following the 2018 elections and Democrats now hold a 40 seat majority in the 63 seat Senate. If Democrats win just two more seats next year, they would join the Assembly in a super majority that would grant them the power to override any veto from Gov. Cuomo.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) is confident her conference will grow.
“I do believe that we will be able to pick up many more seats. I’m looking for at least 43. That is the floor, not the ceiling,” Stewart-Cousins said as Democrats met to discuss the upcoming legislative session. “I think we are ever closer to that and more.”
A super majority could set up an interesting dynamic between the Legislature and Cuomo, who has at times butted heads with several members of his own party.
Budget negotiations and the legislative process could be turned on its head if Democrats in the Assembly and Senate have the ability to assert their veto-proof will.
Stewart-Cousins, while obviously pining for a super majority, said she didn’t think adding to Democratic control would be an issue for Cuomo.
“I don’t see why more Democrats would pose a problem for the governor,” she said.
Despite a shortage of funds and a dwindling conference Republican Minority Leader John Flanagan (R-Suffolk) is confident that progressive policies like bail reform and granting undocumented immigrants access to drivers licenses, will lead voters to reject Democrats next year.
“What the Democrats foisted upon the taxpayers this year is gonna come back and bite them,” he said earlier this month.“They have to run on this record, they have to defend a lot of things that we think are indefensible.”
Flanagan said the goal for the New Year is to recapture the majority, even though he openly admits the effort will be an “uphill battle.”
Since November, five GOPers have said they will not seek reelection, joining a pair of Republican colleagues already running for Congress, one who decided to take a state judicial seat, and another who stepped away mid-session to take a job at Cornell University.
Several of the retiring Republican senators represent competitive districts that have a large number of Democratic voters who could flood the polls thanks to the presidential contest next November.
State GOP chairman Nick Langworthy, shrugged off the exodus and said the party is looking to the future at the newly opened spots.
“Obviously some of these seats are more challenging than others,” he admitted. “I think there’s direct successorship, probably easy recruitment efforts in some of those seats. But obviously we’re looking for the next generation of young, aggressive leaders to represent the taxpayers of the state of New York.”