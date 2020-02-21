OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for Tuesday at noon.
The topic is Workplace Safety and Prevention and will feature Michael P. Schneider CEO/COO of Southern Tier Security of Olean.
“Businesses and organizations that have implemented operational safety systems do so not just because of concern for employees, or for legal compliance, but because they understand that health and safety results leads to lower costs, improved productivity and increased/improved public image,” Schneider said.
“All types of businesses/organizations should attend,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC membership services manager. “When you think of safety programs, you may think of a manufacturing setting and machinery; but in actuality any type, size of business should have a safety program related back to what type of business they are.”
The series are free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members, and associates of our Chamber partners. This is the first workshop for the Lunch and Learn series at the Chamber, which will occur throughout the calendar year. The next one is set for March 19th with the Olean Toastmasters who will present: Say it Right! Knowing what to say is only half the battle. If you don’t know how to speak in ways that capture the attention of your audience, your message will be lost.
The workshops are held at the Chamber’s office, 301 N. Union St., and are free for members to attend and $10 for non-members. For more information or to make a reservation, contact 372-4433 or erica@oleanny.com.