OLEAN — No injuries were reported after a two-apartment structure on Front Street caught fire Wednesday night.
The fire, first reported at 9:20 p.m., started at the rear of an unoccupied apartment at 721 Front St. Olean Fire Capt. Jim Bennett believed the blaze was first witnessed by a neighbor. All units officially cleared the scene at 11:08 p.m.
The apartment had been recently undergoing renovations.
The other apartment in the structure was occupied at the time of the fire by a man and his dogs. “He was alerted to the fire and got himself and the two dogs out,” Bennett said.
The Olean Fire Department responded to the call, with Westons Mills and Allegany on standby.
“The bulk of the fire was on the rear of the structure,” explained Bennett. “We made an aggressive attack on that, put it out with water we carry on the truck, and then went inside and hit the hot spots. Everything went smoothly.”
The fire damage was contained to the vacant half of the building, though some smoke was evident in the occupied section.
“We’ll have to judge (the other apartment) tonight, see if he can go back in. If not we’ll get some assistance for him,” said Bennett.
Bennett explained that the cause of the fire would not be determined until a full investigation, and estimated that the damage would amount to roughly one third of the value of the structure.