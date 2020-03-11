ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication will honor Natalie Forster as the 2020 Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise Award winner during a ceremony Thursday.
The program begins at 4 p.m. in the auditorium of the William F. Walsh Science Center on campus. The program is free and open to the public.
Forster, of Wind Gap, Pa., is a former editor-in-chief of the Bona Venture campus newspaper and a double major in journalism and political science.
“Our faculty is proud to honor Natalie with the Woman of Promise Award,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School. “She has distinguished herself by graduating in just three years, but more importantly with thoughtful leadership as editor of The Bona Venture. Natalie is a fitting addition to this impressive list of women.”
The Woman of Promise Award is named in honor of Dr. Mary A. Hamilton, professor emerita of Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Bonaventure. The award is presented to a female senior who excels in and out of the classroom and sets a good example for her peers. The recipient is a student who, in the faculty’s opinion, possesses all the skills necessary to not only succeed but also thrive in her postgraduate career.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony will be the university’s 2003 Woman of Promise recipient, Rayna McCartney Banks, Class of 2003, senior managing producer for ESPN’s Investigative/News Enterprise Unit.
Banks, a 15-year veteran of ESPN, leads production teams on investigative stories across the network’s video, digital and audio platforms. Among her and her teams’ accomplishments are four Sports Emmy Awards and the 2019 Peabody Award for “Spartan Silence: A Crisis at Michigan State” — a report that shed light on how sexual predators like Larry Nassar can go undetected for years while victims are silenced or not believed.
In 2011, Banks co-authored a first-of-its-kind study on retired NFL players’ addiction to painkillers that was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.