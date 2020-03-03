FOIL and Open Meetings law training March 25
BELMONT — Kristin O’Neil, assistant director for Committee on Open Government, state Department of State, will provide a free session on the Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings law on March 25.
The session provides an opportunity for attendees to learn more about a government agency’s rights and responsibilities in relation to FOIL and OML.
The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. with pizza and wings to kick off the session at 6 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring questions, concerns and unusual situations to the session, which will be held in the BOCES Conference Room, 5718 County Road 48.
RSVP to Michelle Denhoff at denhoffmm@allegany com and (585) 268-7153.