ST. BONAVENTURE — A reported fire in a residence hall at St. Bonaventure University Tuesday night was quickly extinguished.
Emergency radio communications indicated that at approximately 8:30 p.m. there was a fire alarm activation on the campus. At 8:45 p.m. it was reported that a fire had been extinguished in a bathroom in Falconio Hall, but that there was smoke in the building.
Members of the Allegany Fire Department used ventilation fans to eject the smoke and cleared the scene by 9:10 p.m.
Fire and campus security officials declined to comment on the incident Tuesday night. No further details were available at press time.