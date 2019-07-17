BRADFORD, Pa. — The Federal Correctional Institution at McKean in Lafayette Township was placed on “limited operational status” after a staff member was assaulted the afternoon of July 10, FCI-McKean’s public information officer reported on Tuesday.
“Staff immediately responded and secured the area,” the officer reported, adding the staff member was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
“No other staff or inmates were injured during the incident, and at no time was the public in danger,” the officer stated.
The names of those involved were not released.
While there was no word on whether charges would be filed, the prison representative said the FBI was notified of the alleged assault.
“Inmates at FCI McKean were secured in their housing units and the institution was placed on a limited operational status until further notice,” the public information officer stated, indicating the status was still in place as of Tuesday afternoon.
“During this period, inmates continue to have access to toilets, showers, and drinking water as well as medical services,” the officer stated. “The institution’s minimum security satellite camp was not affected and is not operating on a limited operational status.”
On Tuesday evening, a message on the FCI-McKean webpage of the Federal Bureau of Prisons website stated, “All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice.”
The prison released the above information in response to an inquiry from The Era. The Era received an email July 12 from an associate of an inmate who was concerned about treatment of the inmates during about 15 days of “lockdown” that started prior to July 10, then was lifted for a couple of days and instituted again on July 10, she asserted.
The prison did not address any assertion of unusual happenings before the start of the limited operational status period on July 10.
One of the woman’s concerns was the inability of family members to check on the wellbeing of inmates during the lockdown. She explained that when family members called the facility, staff members would not answer questions.
In response, the public information officer stated, “For privacy reasons, we cannot discuss an inmate’s health status.”
The medium-security prison currently houses 1,059 male offenders at the local facility. Visit www.bop.gov for more on the Federal Bureau of Prisons.