OLEAN — John Crawford, Ward 5 alderman, noticed a void in all the noise around COVID-19 circulating around social media — there was no centralized site for posting good, up-to-date information on local Olean groceries, supplies and needs.

“I noticed that there are a lot of Olean groups, some more focused on traffic, neighborhood safety. Some focused on downtown,” he said. “If I can play a part to offset the impact by simply sharing information, why not?”

Crawford created a Facebook page — Olean Area — Supplies, Food and Store Updates — that does just that, and in less than two weeks, it has about 2,500 members.

In order to join the group, a person must agree and adhere to three conditions: be kind and courteous; no hate speech or bullying; and no promotions or spam. Despite that, Crawford said that he spends “an amazing amount of time weeding out” the inappropriate and sometimes malicious comments.

Crawford said he was accused by some people — sometimes by fellow alderman on the city council — of spreading panic in the community when his site went live, but he took it in stride.

“I’m a firm believer in information is power, Crawford said. “Hopefully Olean is insulated … but if not, if we can offset the impact by simply sharing information, why not?”

He hopes the site eases the tensions and anxiety felt by people and that it can be a site of positive support, saying its goal is to tell what stores have and what they don’t, in a respectful manner.

Information on local grocery stores and shipments of stock is posted by both stores and shoppers. Home services and transportation options are posted, as well as info on those people who are looking for a little relief in the way of takeout from local restaurants.

On Thursday, a Google spreadsheet put together by the Olean Area Chamber of Commerce was posted with information on restaurants; hours open; if they have takeout or delivery and when it’s available; and their phone number and a link to the restaurant’s website.

Jason Shaner, store manager of Jim’s Park and Shop Service Store on Front Street, uses the Facebook page to provide updates to shoppers like changes in hours and in-store specials.

“It definitely helps,” Shaner said. “There’s a fair amount of people that don’t use Facebook, but between the Olean Times Herald and Facebook” they’re reaching just about everyone.

He pointed out that the Service Store delivers groceries to people who can’t get out.

“Decades and decades we’ve offered this service,” he said, pointing out that it’s from the Front Street location only.

Crawford encourages anyone who would like to stay updated on grocery, restaurant and transportation-related information what’s going on, to join the page, although to post on the site a viewer must join the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/194429825196115/