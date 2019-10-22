DERBY — An Erie County retiree who bought his Powerball ticket at his local Tops Friendly Markets was the sole winner of of the $80 million jackpot from the Sept. 4 drawing.
David Yax of North Evans matched all six numbers drawn — 04-08-30-52-59 Powerball 02 — making him the winner of the largest lottery jackpot ever in Western New York. The previous record was held by Joseph Cotton of Alden, who won a $33.3 million Lotto jackpot in 1991.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Yax said Tuesday. “I checked my ticket early one morning and immediately woke up my wife with the good news.”
Yax brought the ticket to a ticket checker to verify that it was a winner.
“I ran the bar code and knew it was time to leave and call my financial advisor," he said. "I was very calm.”
Yax opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $38,498,567 after required withholdings.
“Winning this amount of money is fantastic, but a little overwhelming," Yax said. "Our lives have changed one hundred percent.”
As for his plans for the money, Yax said, “First, we’ll set up a trust and invest. We also plan to travel and just have fun.”
Yax is the 86th New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.
The New York Lottery contributed $186,294,596 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Erie County during fiscal year 2018-2019.