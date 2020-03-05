ELDRED, Pa. — The Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department recently installed new officers for 2020.
They are Ted Bair, president; John Ratzell, vice president; Charles Black, secretary; Kristen Baker, assistant secretary; Dan Anderson, treasurer and Chuck Crowe, assistant treasurer.
Dave Crowe was re-elected fire chief; Scott Dowell, first assistant chief; James Baker, second assistant chief; Tim Crandall, third assistant chief; Aaron Atkins, fourth assistant chief; Chuck Crowe, Fire Police captain; Susan Evans, Fire Police first lieutenant, and Teed Bair, Fire Police second lieutenant.
Three trustees were also elected: Tim Crandall, Louis Hammaker and Aaron Atkins.