BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will host an Early Spring Gardening Day with master gardeners Thursday at Allegany’s Cooperative Extension, 5435A County Road 48.
The program runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., beginning with MaryLu Wells’ “Tricks of Trade for an Early Start,” followed by Steven Jakobi’s “Starting Seeds Indoors” and wrapping up with Deb Bigelow’s “Creating Your Own Plant Mix.”
A recess will be held between each presentation with an opportunity for questions. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
There is no fee, although pre-registration is required, and without adequate amount of registrations by Wednesday, the event will be canceled.
Contact Jeremy Baier of the Extension at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14 or jtb273@cornell.edu for details or to register.