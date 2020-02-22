Duell marks 30 years with Cutco
OLEAN — Mark Duell, a group leader for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 30 years with Cutco Cutlery on Feb. 26.
Duell joined Cutco on Feb. 26, 1990, as a utility finisher. He was also a shear operator; mold press operator; assistant wood shop operator; stock clerk; and double header finisher, before accepting his current position on Oct. 8, 2001.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Duell lives in Shinglehouse, Pa. with his wife, Rhonda. They have three sons, Scott, Matthew and Aaron, and two daughters, Kathryn and Chelsie.
He will be honored at a reception with company officers.