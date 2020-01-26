ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Cuomo is knocking New York City’s “arbitrary” crackdown on e-bikes commonly used by delivery workers as he promotes a plan to legalize motorized bikes and scooters.
Cuomo, who just weeks ago vetoed similar legislation, said passing the reworked measure is “especially important for immigrant delivery workers who in many cases have been subject to arbitrary enforcement, given the vagary of the laws and regulations.”
The bill, presented as a part of the governor’s annual budget proposal early in the week, mandates helmets for e-scooter riders under 18 as well as for those riding e-bikes that can go up to 25 miles per hour and bars both from sidewalks.
Local governments will be able to opt-out of the legalization.
“Local governments can opt out of these rules entirely, or they can amend these rules, but this is a statewide legal system that now exists,” Cuomo said, equating current enforcement to the “Wild West.”
It remains unclear if the city will end its haphazard enforcement of the suped-up bikes as lawmakers weigh the proposal.
Cuomo’s bill is nearly identical to one sponsored by Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assemblymember Nily Rozic, both Queens Democrats, that was vetoed by the governor last month. Cuomo said the Legislature could take up the measure as soon as next week.
Currently, an electric bike that uses pedal power to spark the motor is allowed in the city. An electric bike with a motor and throttle not linked to pedals is not.
Advocates argue that many legal bikes get seized when cops police look for throttles. The NYPD seizes as many as 100 bikes from delivery workers a month, and often issue multiple tickets that can add up to as much as $1,000 for a single stop.
Do Jun Lee, with the Biking Public Project, said the bill will go a long way to help protect immigrant delivery workers from fines and other hardships.
“This legislation will protect many thousands of workers from discriminatory and devastating e-bike fines and confiscations for simply doing their jobs of delivering food,” she said.
The governor, meanwhile, said he’d be open to taking a spin on an e-scooter.
“I ride motorcycles, I ride dirt bikes, I ride quads. Those old Italian scooters, what were they called? Vespas,” Cuomo said. “I can’t say that I have ridden an e-scooter. As soon as Harley makes an e-scooter... I would consider riding an e-scooter.”