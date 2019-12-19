OLEAN — A misunderstanding among leaders at Trinity United Methodist Church resulted in an incorrect time provided for the Christmas Eve candlelight service story in the Times Herald’s Saturday edition, page A-3.
The story quoted longtime church leader John Brook who stated the Christmas Eve service would be changed to 7:30 p.m. from the traditional 11 p.m. service at the North Ninth Street church. Earlier this week, however, Rev. Joan Zimmerman, pastor of the church, said that only one Christmas Eve service would be held and it would take place at 11 p.m. Dec. 24.
“Some had proposed a change to 7:30, which I was in favor of, and so John (Brook) in his exuberance (provided information for) the beautiful article,” Zimmerman said in an email to the Times Herald. “The Church Council had voted on the 11 p.m. time and several people had made plans around that time. Therefore, we are having one service and it will be at 11 p.m.”