JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center has added a second Jeff Foxworthy show to the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in August.
The second show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, following the 7 p.m. show that evening.
Tickets for the second show go on sale at noon Tuesday. The addition of a second Foxworthy show follows the near sell-out of the first show within the first few hours following public ticket sales on March 3.
Foxworthy and Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon will perform during the Lucy festival, Aug. 5-9, in Jamestown.
Tickets for these shows, along with many other festival comedy events, can be ordered at www.ComedyCenter.org.