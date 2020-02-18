BRADFORD, Pa. — State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, reminds area residents of free property tax/rent rebate clinics he is hosting at local senior centers.
Upcoming clinics include:
- Wednesday — Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St., Eldred from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday — Smethport Senior Center, 119 W. Main St., Smethport from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Feb. 24 — Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive, Bradford from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older; widows and widowers 50 years or older; and those 18 years or older with disabilities.
Eligibility income limits are set at $15,000 for renters and $35,000 for homeowners, excluding 50% of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits. Also, applicants with veterans disability benefits and/or pensions do not need to declare that income.
Residents are reminded to bring all necessary income, property tax or rental information required to process claims quickly and accurately.
For more information, including the schedule of additional clinics, visit RepCauser.com.