Cattaraugus County will receive $35,923 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Also included in this phase is additional funding in the amount of $51,215 under the CARES Act. The selection was made by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The funds, similar to amounts historically allocated to the county annually by FEMA, will be allocated by a local board consisting of representatives from Genesis House, Cattaraugus County Community Action, Olean Food Pantry, Catholic Charities and other Social Service agencies.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must adhere to the following guidelines:
• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver food and/or shelter programs.
• Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
• The additional CARES money cannot be used for seed money.
Qualifying agencies interested in applying for funds should contact United Way of Cattaraugus County at 372-3620 by May 15.