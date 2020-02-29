OLEAN — The recently established Mike and Laura Bysiek Memorial Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, made possible a total of $1,000 in grants to six organizations in the fund’s inaugural year.
This year’s grants included a $500 grant to Joyful Rescues to be utilized for “save transport” — to offset costs associated with rescuing dogs from kill shelters — and five grants of $100 each to Canticle Farm Inc., HomeCare & Hospice, Olean Food Pantry, Olean General Hospital Foundation and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
The grants support organizations near to the heart of donors and fund advisors Jean Gonska and Lorraine Diggs in memory and honor of their loving parents, Mike and Laura Bysiek.
Jean Gonska and her husband, Mike, know first-hand the burdensome costs associated with dog rescue missions as the pair are dedicated volunteers at Joyful Rescues, where they have participated in rescuing and fostering animals while they await adoption.
Gonska and Diggs chose all of the grant recipients out of a value they shared with their parents: love of community.
“Through the fund, the love of community that Gonska and Diggs inherited from their parents is demonstrated in a material way every year,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
Donations can be made to the Mike and Laura Bysiek Memorial Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.