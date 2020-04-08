BUFFALO — Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger has appointed Sister Mary McCarrick chief operating officer of the Diocese of Bufflao.
McCarrick, who earned a graduate degree at St. Bonaventure University, was formerly the diocesan director of Catholic Charities of Buffalo from 2010-18.
“We’re delighted to welcome Sister Mary McCarrick, a person of long accomplishment, superior administrative capabilities and uncommon insight, as we form this new Leadership Team to lead the Diocese of Buffalo intoan era of renewal, growth and even greater impact,” said Scharfenberger, bishop of Albany and apostolic administrator of the Buffalo diocese.
McCarrick will be responsible for including priests, professional staff, diocesan councils and lay women and men in working on strategic priorities and initiatives. She will work closely with Father Walter Szczesny, Moderator of the Curia, and Monsignor Sal Manganello, Judicial Vicar and Vicar General, in overseeing all administrative functions of Diocesan departments.
A sister of Saint Francis for 50 years, McCarrick served locally as Provincial Minister of the Stella Niagara community, and served nationally as chair of the research committee of the Franciscan Federation and as a retreat and meeting facilitator nationally and internationally.
A licensed clinical social worker with post graduate certification in family therapy, her connection with Catholic Charities began in the 1980s during nine years of service as a social worker for its sites in Buffalo and Lackawanna.
In 2007, McCarrick joined the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities. In 2010, she was appointed the eighth director of Catholic Charities, serving in this capacity through 2018.
McCarrick graduated from Daemen College with a degree in English and earned master’s degrees in Franciscan studies from St. Bonaventure University and the Worden School of Social Work in San Antonio, Texas, and did post graduate work at the University of Rochester.