BRADFORD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that the Route 346/Forman Street bridge in Bradford is open.
The bridge has been closed since mid-July as crews worked to make repairs to the bridge. With work nearing completion, the rating of the bridge will improve from “poor” to “good” and will remain in service for years to come.
Once the bridge reopens to traffic, the official detour around the closure will be lifted. The bridge spans the west branch of Tunungwant Creek on Forman Street (Route 346) and carries an average of almost 7,800 vehicles each day.
Overall work included construction of a temporary access road, replacement of the bridge superstructure, concrete repairs, paving, guide rail updates, piping, and miscellaneous items.
Bob Cummins Construction Company of Bradford has been the contractor on this $1.1 million project.