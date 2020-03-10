BRADFORD, Pa. — More than 60 actors, musicians and stage crew will put on the musical “Guys and Dolls” March 20-22 at Bradford Area High School.
“Right now, this is the single-largest group of students involved in any activity at the school,” said director Andrew R. Dutko, vocal music instructor.
Marissa Golden, instrumental instructor, will conduct the 23-piece orchestra of students and community members. Choreographer is Lauren Abers.
Performance times are 7 p.m. March 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. March 22. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, or $8 for students and those age 55 and older. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.
“A Musical Fable of Broadway,” the show is based on stories of the New York City underworld and characters by Damon Runyan, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Premiering on Broadway in 1950, the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical and was selected for, but did not receive, the 1951 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The musical romantic comedy offers the unlikeliest of pairings: high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson with puritanical missionary Sarah Brown, and showgirl Adelaide dreaming of domestic life with crap game manager Nathan Detroit.
Memorable tunes include the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament,” the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” the exuberant “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”