HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Potter County bridge will be named in honor of a World War II veteran under legislation introduced by state Rep. Martin Causer and now awaiting the governor’s signature.
The bill would designate the bridge on Route 4021 over the Honeoye Creek in Sharon Township the Tec 5 C. Virgil Voorhees Memorial Bridge. Voorhees grew up in a home on Honeoye Road just outside of Shinglehouse.
“It is important to memorialize the men and women from our region who served our country and gave their lives for our freedoms,” Causer said. “We owe it to brave soldiers like Virgil Voorhees to never forget their sacrifice.”
Voorhees served as a driver and radioman for the first platoon headquarters of Battery A, 155th Airborne Anti-Aircraft Battalion, U.S. Army. He was killed March 24, 1945, by enemy artillery fire as he was driving his jeep across open terrain in Germany.
Causer introduced the bill to name the bridge at the request of Voorhees’ family and with the support of local officials and Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530.