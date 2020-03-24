BOLIVAR — What do a retired firefighter from Long Island who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 and a young married woman in North Carolina expecting her first baby have in common?

They’re a father/daughter duo, Bill Brown and Meghan Schaffner, who won $820,045 Sunday night on the NBC show “The Wall.”

Bill Brown and his wife, Mary, live near Syracuse. He’s a wood carver who designed and carved a set of oil-related tourist signs based on “M*A*S*H” and donated some to the Pioneer Oil Museum in Bolivar.

Meghan, a pediatric nurse, is expecting her first child with husband, Mike, who graduated from Bolivar-Richburg Central School. His parents, Joe and Eileen, still live in Bolivar — they own Schaffner Funeral Home where Joe is a mortician. Eileen works for a doctor in Olean.

“How about that!” said Joe Schaffner. “How about that.” He sounded like he still couldn’t believe it.

According to NBC’s “The Wall” website, “The rules are simple: get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the Wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the teams’ total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

“As the game progresses, the stakes get even higher when one player is sent into an isolation room behind the Wall. It is here where the pairs’ faith in each other will be tested as they play the remainder of the game without any communication.”

Joe Schaffner said the players “had to sign a lot of papers agreeing to things. Complete secrecy was on the top of the list.”

He had no idea what the outcome was ahead of time.

“They wouldn’t tell us a thing,” he said. “Of course Bill knew, being a part of it. Not that I didn’t try to get it out of my son, but no luck.”

Joe and Eileen were forced to wait with everyone else.

“We were Skyping, video chatting both before and after,” Schaffner added.

He explained that it started a while ago when his son, Mike, wrote to the show. The producers wrote back needing more details and were notified they made the cut — the application was underway, but the timing could have been better — Meghan and Mike were in the midst of planning their wedding.

The episode that aired Sunday can be seen at https://www.nbc.com/the-wall/video/bill-and-meghan/4131266.